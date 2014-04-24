Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ukraine Shipping Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The port of Odessa is set to hold the top position in Ukraine's maritime sector in terms of container

throughput and of the top positions in terms of total tonnage in 2014 after overtaking the port of Illichivsk in

terms of boxes handled in 2010.

Odessa is in a strong position to build on in 2014. The operator of the container facility at the port, HPC

Ukraina, the Ukrainian unit of Germany's Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHLA), is seeking to

increase the port's role in the global container shipping sector by developing it into a direct port of call,

thereby decreasing Ukraine's reliance on the Romania's port of Constantza for its box transhipment. The

first phase of a new deep-water container terminal is expected to commence operations in 2014.

Over the medium term, we project further growth at the port of Odessa both in terms of total and box

throughput. Illichivsk's container volumes are set to begin stabilising as a result of UTC resuming its

operations at the port.



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