Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ukraine Shipping Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The port of Odessa is set to continue holding the top position in Ukraine's maritime sector in terms of both

total tonnage and container throughput in 2013 after overtaking the port of Illichivsk in terms of boxes

handled in 2010.

Odessa is in a strong position to build on in 2013. The operator of the container facility at the port, HPC

Ukraina, the Ukrainian unit of Germany's Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHLA), is seeking to

increase the port's role in the global container shipping sector by developing it into a direct port of call,

thereby decreasing Ukraine's reliance on the Romania's port of Constantza for its box transhipment. The

first phase of a new deep-water container terminal is expected to commence operations in autumn.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138986/ukraine-shipping-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###