Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ukraine's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

The mining industry in Ukraine is governed by the Mining Law of Ukraine. The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the State Committee of Ukraine are the main governing authorities that manage the mining industry in the country.



Scope

The report outlines Ukraine's governing bodies, governing laws, licensing methods and key fiscal terms which includes mineral resources fees, corporate income tax, capital gains, withholding tax, losses carried forward, branch remittance tax, real property tax, depreciation rates and VAT.



Reasons to Buy

To get an overview of Ukraine's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine (Ukraine Minenergouglya) is the central executive body whose activities are managed by the Cabinet of Ministers in Ukraine.

The State Committee of Ukraine on Industrial Security, Labor Protection and Mining Supervision is a central body and a legal entity.

The MENR is regulated and governed by the cabinet of ministries of Ukraine. The ministry supervises the field of environmental protection, ecological safety, treatment of waste, hazardous chemicals, pesticides and agricultural chemicals and performs state ecological expertise.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade prepares the terms of formation and implementation of government economy policy within its authorities, as well as forecasting and public regulation of the national economy.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156893/ukraines-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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