New Materials market report from BRICdata: "Ukrainian Limestone Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Limestone production measured XX million tons in 2011, an increase by XX% over figures from the previous year. The country contributed XX% of the global limestone production and has known reserves of XX billion tons in XX deposits and three complex nemahnezialnyh and magnesia deposits. The southwest side of Crimea has the largest concentration of limestone in Ukraine. There are around XX registered deposits used as raw materials for producing natural building materials by cutting and cladding stone.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ukrainian limestone mining industry
- It provides historical values for the Ukrainian limestone mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis for the production, consumption, imports and exports of limestone mining industry in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the limestone mining industry in Ukraine
- It provides industry-standard Porter's "Five Forces" analysis of non-metallic mining and details the competitive landscape in the Ukrainian limestone mining industry
- The scope of this report is primarily confined to limestone mining
