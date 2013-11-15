Ukrainian Top Net SEO Emigrate to Open New York Branch to Better Serve American Clients

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Eastern Europe, since the fall of the Soviet Union, had an opportunity almost unique in history to reinvent its infrastructure and values from scratch, and as such, embraced computing without the many hangovers that cultures trying to integrate computing into old systems. As a result, they now lead the world in computer science, and Ukrainian SEO firm Top Net SEO has just opened a branch of their firm in New York to mark their arrival as a global presence in the industry.



The company uses a diverse but integrated array of tools and strategies to improve the search engine visibility of their clients and because of this thorough attention to detail can boast one of the most full-spectrum solutions available for a price competitive with firms that offer a fraction of the services.



The launch of the New York firm has confirmed Top Net SEO’s place as a global leader in SEO service provision, and this is in no small part due to their SEO Audit service, which customizes a report to the potential client and delivers them actionable strategy that demonstrate the expertise of the company and its potential affect on business success in the online arena.



A spokesperson for Top Net SEO explained, “The SEO Audit service we offer performs a forensic investigation of how a company’s search engine optimization strategies are currently performing and identifies strengths, weaknesses, areas for improvement and new tactics as yet unexploited to form the basis of the strategy we will, if hired, employ on their behalf. It offers a tailored, individual insight into exactly how we can help each specific company achieve their specific aims. This individual approach sets us apart from our competitors who use a cookie cutter approach to SEO. However our years of experience have taught us that a bespoke strategy works best as every business is different. Our results have shown us and illustrated to our clients that our approach gives a great return on investment.”



About Top Net SEO

Top Net SEO is a New York based company that delivers Search Engine Optimization and Internet marketing services to businesses of diverse natures around the globe. Whether a business is just starting or a dominant player in their industry Top Net SEO has business solutions and recommendations that will identify the precise strategies needed to realize their business’ full potential and reach their objectives. For more information, please visit: http://topnetseo.com/