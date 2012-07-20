Ukritic Enables Users to Share Their Opinions on Revitol Anti-Aging Solution

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- An increasing number of businesses are taking advantage of the crowd-sourcing revolution that has hit the Internet. Crowd sourcing allows websites to provide a vast amount of information that is generated by their users. Crowd sourcing can therefore provide content that is relevant to the needs of users and also showcases a diverse array of opinions.



Crowd sourcing has become so effective that it has spawned an innovative new start-up that is already gaining a lot of industry recognition. The website is called Ukritic, and it offers crowd-sourced reviews on a variety of different products.



Ukritic differentiates itself from typical review websites by offering reviewers the chance to become affiliates for the products that they review. For each unbiased opinion that users submit, they have a chance to earn commissions on the transactions that result from that review.



Users are encouraged to write reviews on products that they are familiar with and have tested themselves, like Revitol Anti-Aging Solution, for example. Reviews are monitored by Ukritic moderators in order to ensure that they offer solid content.



Plus, Ukritic encourages high-quality writing by allowing users to develop followings. “On Ukritic, if other members like your stuff, they can follow you. And vice versa — if you find someone who's a killer writer and you want to see what they're doing from time to time, you can follow them, too. It's a great way to spur creativity, explore new markets, and inspire or be inspired,” explains the Ukritic website.



There are already a wide range of product reviews posted on Ukritic.com, like the review for Revitol Anti-Aging Solution that is currently featured on the website. Reviews like these provide information for consumers who are interested in the Revitol Anti-Aging Solution product and also give reviewers a global platform to share their opinions.



Through this interactive system that offers advantages for both the content creators as well as those who read the content, Ukritic is reshaping the review website landscape.



About Ukritic

Ukritic is a community driven review platform. Users can create good quality product reviews and publish them on Ukritic.com. Each review is moderated in order to provide quality content to visitors. Ukritic allows users to profit from their reviews, the author earns profits from any sale derived from their content.



For more information, please visit: http://ukritic.com/