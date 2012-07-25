Ukritic Provides a Community for Unbiased Reviews of Claripro Nail Fungus Treatment and Other Products

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Nail fungus is an embarrassing problem that afflicts many individuals. Because of the nature of this condition, many people resist asking friends about nail fungus treatments. As a result, there are a lot of consumers who do not know where to turn for high-quality, unbiased advice on nail fungus treatments.



For consumers like these, there is a new website called Ukritic that encourages reviewers to provide unbiased product reviews for a variety of categories, including nail fungus treatment reviews. Thanks to an interactive community created by Ukritic, reviewers are rewarded for useful reviews that they publish, giving them an incentive to provide as much helpful information as possible.



“Our intuitive platform makes it very simple for any Internet user to publish professional, interactive and media-rich product reviews that will truly impact visitors. Those who visit the reviews can instantly share content on all the major social channels, like Facebook and Twitter. Having content shared on these channels makes it easier than ever to reach the masses. Plus, the Ukritic system showcases reviews that visitors indicate as being helpful. This results in even more exposure for the reviews,” explains a representative of Ukritic.



For individuals suffering from nail fungus, the Ukritic website features a review for Claripro Nail Fungus Treatment, providing them with important details on what is included in the treatment kit as well as how to participate in a 14-day, risk-free trial.



In addition to the Claripro Nail Fungus Treatment review, Ukritic visitors will find many other helpful reviews within the health and beauty category. They can also browse through categories such as electronics and tech, sports and recreation, and education and career, among many others. For each category, Ukritic showcases the latest reviews written as well as the reviews that have received the most votes from readers.



In this way, Ukritic has built a growing community where reviewers provide a vast amount of information for consumers to use as they make their buying decisions.



About Ukritic

At Ukritic.com, users can post unbiased reviews about a wide range of products. By contributing to the Ukritic community, reviewers also have the opportunity to participate in affiliate programs that can earn them commissions. Ukritic reviewers are committed to writing unbiased reviews, which are moderated by real people right before being published. This allows Ukritic to maintain very high standards for the reviews that are written. Ukritic therefore provides an interactive community where both reviewers and consumers can thrive.



For more information, please visit: http://ukritic.com/