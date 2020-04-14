UK'S EduCav Group Making Overseas Education Hassle-Free, Successful and Rewarding

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- EduCav Group, one of the most reputed recruitment agency and educational consultancy is now offering a wide variety of programs and tools to assist the international students with their academic and career needs. Deciding to study overseas is a huge decision and a very expensive one too. This agency was established keeping in view the hardships that the international students face while landing in a totally different place. Headquartered in the hub of international activities, the team here at EduCav is well-versed and experienced in student placement irrespective of where the students come from whether it is Egypt or the USA.



Right from assisting the students with resume building to assignment writing, facilitating their E-learning courses to helping them with online degrees, the team here is there for the students at every step of the way. "Excellent agency with professional staff and a lot of experience. Fiona showed me some of their online materials which helped me a lot in finishing my project and improving my presentation skills. Really recommended", says Francesco Fiengo. EduCav helps students in every way possible. For new students or students who are admitted into their doctoral or master studies, can contact the team here to understand the procedure including scholarships, enrollment, accommodation, visa issuance, etc.



It doesn't end here. As the students are getting closer to course completion, EduCav also assists them with programs preparing them for a career in the most suitable field. "We have designed several programs where young people have the opportunity to develop their business skills and skills through a challenging environment and thus develop their potential. With the support and mentorship of top experts, they get the opportunity to work on the right business projects, perfecting for the job they want", says Ahmed Abdelhamid, the CEO of EduCav Group.



EduCav Group based at London, United Kingdom is a recruitment agency and an educational consultancy for international students studying in the UK. From assisting the students with placements including part-time jobs, summer jobs, internships and graduate jobs to CV writing, assignment writing, post landing and other services, EduCav offers effective tools and programs necessary for these students to build a new academic career.



