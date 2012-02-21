UK’s Eureka Cycle Sports Says, “Reduce Your Carbon Footprint by Biking”

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Eureka Cycle Sports is on a mission to spread the word to UK residents that cycling increases health as it helps save the planet when used as the primary mode of transportation. “We’ve always promoted the fun and fitness aspects of cycling,” said a Eureka Cycle Sports specialist. “Now we’re trying to spread the word that you can reduce your carbon footprint by biking, which goes a long way to helping save the planet.”



According to leading reports, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions increased by more than 36 percent in the EU between 1990 and 2007 alone. The EU policy response has been a pledge to reduce those emissions by as much as 95 percent compared to 1990 levels, which means a 60 percent reduction from the transport sector alone.



While a significant number of UK residents have made the switch to biking, Eureka Cycle Sports is trying to spread the word even faster that bikes will help save the planet. “GHG emissions from biking are 10 times lower than cars, so if you reduce your carbon footprint by biking, you’re helping reduce emissions and countless ways that fossil fuels are utilized,” said a Eureka Cycle Sports specialist.



Every one of the cycling specialists at Eureka Cycle Sports is also an avid biker, so they act on their pledge to help reduce GHG emissions every day. Many of the bike shop’s customers are known to congregate at the Eureka Cyclists Café, a legendary cyclist venue for pro riders, leisure cyclists and cycling clubs for over 77 years. “The Café, bike shop and Website are all ground zero for educating and helping bicyclist make the transition from autos to utilizing urban bikes as a primary mode of transportation,” said the specialists.



Eureka Cycle Sports has an extensive catalog and shop featuring the best urban bikes as well as triathlon and mountain bikes. They also carry bicycle accessories and an extensive line of clothing for cycling, swimming and running as well as triathlon gear. In addition to inexpensive bike rentals, the UK bike shop is an active member of the Government’s CycleScheme Green Transportation initiative, which helps people obtain interest free loans to purchase a bike and certain accessories in order to bike to work. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk



