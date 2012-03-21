UK’s Favorite Rug Retailer Offers Free Shipping & Lowest Prices Online, Guaranteed

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- If there’s one thing that can bring life to an otherwise boring lounge-room, it’s a striking rug. A plethora of different designs, colours and materials are available for avid home decorators everywhere to choose from, the only problem has always been finding good quality rugs at reasonable prices. No-one wants to pay an arm and a leg for their floor coverings.



For this reason, thousands of householders across the UK have turned to leading rug retailer Land of Rugs, perhaps the most trusted online source of rugs and floor coverings in the country. Offering cheap rugs that maintain a remarkably high level of quality, Land of Rugs is ensuring that UK residents everywhere have a source for the best floor coverings in Britain that won’t break the bank. In fact, they’re so sure of their competitive pricing they’ll guarantee it, promising that no other online rug merchant will offer better prices on the products they sell.



The range of rugs offered by the expert team at Land of Rugs is astonishing. In this way, families everywhere have access to each and every type of rug a home requires, all with the safeguard of the Land of Rugs unique price guarantee. By offering rugs direct to customers via their website, Land of Rugs can keep the product quality high and the costs down. “Whatever you’re looking for, from designer rugs to children’s rugs, a modern rug, something traditional, or perhaps a runner rug to provide that all-important first impression of your home, we are the rug company that strives to provide you with unrivalled choice and value,” the Land of Rugs team confirm.



It’s no surprise then that Land of Rugs is becoming one of the UK’s most popular destinations for those seeking a wide range of floor coverings, from wool rugs to shaped rugs and everything in between. To make in even easier for people everywhere to buy online, Land of Rugs offers one of the country’s easiest return policies should customers find the need to exchange or return their purchase. The Land of Rugs team understand the importance of their customers being completely satisfied and therefore won’t rest until this is achieved.



So finally there’s an established name people across the UK can trust when it comes to one of the nation’s largest ranges of quality, affordable rugs. Striving to meet the high standards of customers from every corner of the UK, Land of Rugs has made it effortless for families everywhere to experience the joy of finding the perfect rug.



About Land of Rugs

LandOfRugs.co.uk is the United Kingdom’s premier source for a massive range of high-quality, affordable floor coverings. Offering free delivery to UK mainland addresses, Land of Rugs also maintains an easy return policy and the lowest prices online, guaranteed. Mainly serving their loyal customers within the UK, Land of Rugs also does a significant trade internationally. For more information, visit http://www.landofrugs.co.uk