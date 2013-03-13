UK's Fireplace Warehouse Opens New Live Stove Centre in Flagship Burnley Showroom

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The Fireplace Warehouse is pleased to announce the opening of their new Live Stove Centre, which boasts the UK's largest selection of live, wood burning & multifuel stoves within their main showroom in Burnley. The Fireplace Warehouse is the UK's premier fireplace retailer offering an unbeatable range of stoves, fires and fireplaces at branches throughout the North West and online. They specialise in gas, solid fuel & electric appliances.



Imagining a beautiful high quality stove in any home has never been easier as The Fireplace Warehouse now has an incredible range of live working stoves at their new Live Stove Centre. Buyers can feel the heat and examine the working detail of the new Stove Centre’s more than 18 fully operational stoves. Everything from a wide variety of gas, electric and wood burning stoves to DEFRA approved multi-fuel for smokeless & smoke control areas, flueless and solid fuel boiler stoves. “Our goal with the new Live Stove Centre was to create an environment where buyers could see and feel the beauty and warmth of working stoves so that they can more easily imagine them in their homes,” said The Fireplace Warehouse Director Adrian Mason.



With more than 20 years of experience in the fireplace industry, The Fireplace Warehouse is one of the largest and most reputable fireplace, stove and fire retailers in the UK as well as the country’s biggest independent retailer of live displays. The retailer personally selects every stove and fireplace from the best manufacturers with an eye towards quality and craftsmanship.



From portable electric heaters to magnificent, show-stopping fireplaces, they cater to every budget and taste. Their vast selection of fireplaces and stoves includes every type and style imaginable. They also carry an impressive array of fireplace accessories, patio heaters and even full boilers and central heating systems.



Whether it is in-store or online, their highly experienced staff can walk buyers through every aspect of installing and maintaining their stove as well as finding the right fireplace to serve individual requirements. With numerous showrooms around the North West and their state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Burnley, customers can see and browse their numerous and varied displays in a ‘no pressure’ environment.



The Fireplace Warehouse National Distribution Centre, dedicated warehouse staff and delivery drivers ensure each new purchase arrives safely and on time anywhere in the UK. An in-house fitting service provides custom installs that are regulated by The Fireplace Warehouse, and either Gas Safe or Hetas.



In addition to offering full factory warranty guarantees, a lowest price guarantee ensures that if customers find their products at a lesser price anywhere else, they can get a refund of the difference. They also offer Internet deals on selected fireplaces, heaters and stoves. Customers can call to arrange an appointment at their New Live Stove Centre at their flagship Burnley showroom and see the fantastic range of live stoves now available. For more information, please visit www.thefireplacewarehouse.co.uk



About The Fireplace Warehouse

