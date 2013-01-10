UK's Land of Rugs Announces January Promotion of Large Rugs and Many Other Rug Types and Styles

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Land of Rugs proudly announces their January Sale where UK shoppers can find reduced prices on large rugs and many others with savings of as much as 30 percent. Land of Rugs has the widest selection of premium and budget quality rugs online with free delivery to UK mainland addresses.



Even with the slowly recovering economy, UK households can always use a great deal when it comes to home décor. Land of Rugs aims to get their New Year off to great start as they have announced their January Sale where UK shoppers can find reduced prices on many rugs. “With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, we wanted to help our UK customers update their home décor to start the New Year off right with great prices on our wide selection of rugs for every room in the home,” said a Land of Rugs spokesperson.



With the January Sale now in full swing, prices have been reduced by 30 percent on many items, and with their winter sale voucher code of 'JAN1013,' shoppers can get a further 10 percent off all rugs. Many large rugs are available and reduced large rugs are a great way to completely change the look and feel of any room. From dining areas to living rooms and bed rooms, large rugs can define a space without reducing the room’s look of spaciousness. Browse their selection of extra-large rugs in sizes from 200x290cm and above with a selection of reduced shaggies, patchwork, contemporary, wool and traditional rugs.



Choose from the latest fashion in contemporary designs to the more traditional and classic styles that have been beautifully made using wool, acrylic or polypropylene. Land of Rugs has also put together a range of high quality low cost collections that will suit any home and budget. From modern styles to traditional looks, shoppers can find just the right rug at prices starting as low as £10. Their excellent modern rug collections include pieces made using luxurious wool or manmade fibres with both quality and contemporary design.



A large selection of shaggy type rugs provides a comfy alternative to standard wool rugs with uncompromised quality and style. UK homeowners can make a big impact with a selection from their designer collections that feature bold styles. Land of Rugs also has a selection of strong, hardwearing long carpets that will provide the ideal hall runner for every home.



Online visitors can find their ideal rug online by categories and refine their search by inputting preferred color, size and price. To aid in selection when choosing from their large and varied ranges, they also have an extensive blog with frequently updated advice and tips for dressing any floor. Shoppers are assured of a safe and secure online shopping and checkout experience, multiple payment options, easy returns, and delivery to UK mainland is completely free. For more information, please visit http://www.landofrugs.co.uk



About Land of Rugs

Land of Rugs supplies rugs direct to the UK via its online store. The company also offers its customers excellent advice and telephone support. The Derby-based company has extensive collections of wool, traditional, contemporary, shaggy and cheap rugs available online. In addition to its wide selection and great prices, customers enjoy free delivery within the UK mainland.