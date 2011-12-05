UK’s Largest Accountants to Contractors - SJD Accountancy Triumphs at British Accountancy Awards

Hemel Hempstead, Herts -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Maria Williams regional director at SJD Accountancy, the UK’s largest accountants for contractors, won new Accountant of the Year at this year’s British Accountancy Awards.



Previously known as the Accountancy Age Awards, the British Accountancy Awards acknowledged those demonstrating outstanding performance and innovation across the accountancy sector. SJD Accountancy was also a finalist in the Mid - Tier firm of the Year category after previously winning Small firm of the Year.



Commenting on why Maria was chosen as winner, the judges said: "Within three years of qualifying Maria was performing a partner level role both in terms of leadership and her ability to impact the commercial results of the practice. She shows huge levels of commercial acumen while generating significant efficiencies and cost reductions. Here success is testimony to her ‘can do' and ‘will do' attitude."



The ‘New Accountant of the Year’ category saw contenders from the likes of Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and Howard Worth Chartered Accountants.



Managing Director of SJD Accountancy Simon Dolan said “At SJD Accountancy we only hire people who are naturally passionate about providing great customer service. Maria Williams not only embodies this ethos for her clients, but also believes the same values for her colleagues. I am delighted that the British Accountancy Award judges have rewarded Maria as Accountant of the Year.”



