UK's Longest Indoor Go Karting Track Capital Karts Finally Opens

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Capital Karts announced the opening of its huge 1050 meters of indoor go karting track in London. This is good news for go karting London enthusiasts who are looking for ways to try and practice their go karting skills.



At present, this is the longest go karting track in London and all over the UK. It has a huge 80 meter main straight for go kart racers who really want to race up more than 45 miles per hour.



The design of the go kart track offers unbeatable racing that produces maximum enjoyment for the junior go karting aficionados as well as those who are fond of organizing corporate events that centres on corporate go karting.



This track is perfect for those who want to celebrate special events with family and friends with kids go karting, as well as for team building for companies and all kinds of social and civic organizations.



Capital Karts utilizes a fleet of karts sourced from RIMO – the best brand of go karts in the world. This enables their customers to really enjoy go karting in the newest and longest go karting circuit in London.



Capital Karts also offers a range of motor events that their customers can choose from. No matter what event their customers choose, they will enjoy break necking speed of up to 45 mph. The track has a space that can accommodate up to 25 karts. Their customers can take advantage of go karting gift vouchers to be able to use the track or apply for go karting membership if they want to use the track more often.



About Capital Karts

Capital Karts is the longest go karting race track in London and the UK. The track was especially designed to provide enjoyment and thrills to customers, young and old, who are fond of go karting.



Contact Details

Melissa Hanson

3 Haslemere Road

EASTLEACH TURVILLE

GL7 8HP

Phone: 078 5463 4014