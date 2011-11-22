"UKS Mobility" Opens New Store at the Trafford Centre Shopping Mall in Manchester, UK

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- For over 12 years, UKS Mobility has built a solid reputation for selling mobility equipment and healthcare products to the public. From scooters and electric wheelchairs to electric bed and other mobility aids, the company is well-known for its vast selection of items, all sold at affordable prices.



Recently, purchasing disability aids just got even easier—the family-owned business recently launched a new location in Manchester, UK. The disability & mobility store opens at the Trafford Centre.



Since the beginning, UKS Mobility has strived to give each and every customer top-notch customer service. For some companies, once the sale has been completed, the relationship with the customer ends. Not so with UKS Mobility.



As an article on the company’s website explained, the after care provided by UKS Mobility is second to none.



“If you have any problems at all with any of our mobility scooters or powerchairs, we will come to your assistance as swiftly as possible, usually within 24 hours. If we can’t provide an immediate solution, we will supply you with a temporary replacement to ensure you are in no way inconvenienced.”



Because the staff at UKS Mobility knows that buying disability aids is an important and significant purchase, when customers request a full demonstration of the mobility scooters and other powerchairs prior to purchase, employees will accommodate these requests as often as possible. This extra service helps assure customers that they are truly getting the correct product that meets their needs.



The website offers a complete listing of all of the products sold at UKS Mobility; simply log onto the home page and browse the many brands and equipment that are available.



For example, customers looking for stairlifts may choose from well-known suppliers like Brooks and Bison Bede. Electric beds from Sleepwell are available, and bath lifts manufactured by Sonaris are also featured.



“We also provide bathing aids, kitchen aids, toileting aids, dining aids and a whole host of personal care, comfort, health, leisure and household disability aids and disability equipment,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that home trials on mobility scooters and power wheelchairs surveys are available free of charge.



Customers who purchase a mobility aid at the new store can expect rapid delivery of their equipment, as well as advice on care and maintenance of their new disability product.



About UKS Mobility:

UKS Mobility is a leading UK based mobility and disability aids store with over twelve years experience supplying mobility equipment and healthcare products to the public. Stocking a huge range of products at affordable prices, the company offers superb customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.uksmobility.co.uk