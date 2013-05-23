ULC Encyclopedia Series and Exquisite New Hard Cover Minister Directory to Be Released by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced the release of an exquisite series of what will potentially become an heirloom volume of a directory of each minister ever ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. This hard cover book is surely to become a huge part of the churches existing archives, available to future generations. This hard cover, 100 page book will include a picture and updated bio for each minister captioned. Books will be divided into volumes, each volume will contain 100 ministers and will include a full 8 x 10" full color picture a long with this short bio for each Universal Life Church World Headquarters Minister participating. Hardcover, extremely high quality, a beautiful collectors item and cherished keepsake in the making.



Ultimately the Universal Life Church World Headquarters looks to put together a series of volumes in encyclopedic like form, with not just the ministers included, but the founding board members, board of bishop members, congregational charters, famous ministers and/or followers and perhaps even a volume on the incredibly successful Universal Life Church Radio Network as well as the bloggers or staff journalists from the Universal Life Church World Newspaper. Brother Michael the President and Presiding Bishop simply stated: "Each volume will be a culmination of effort by every minister and staff member within the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. We will make every effort we can to make each and every volume special, something that will live on for many future generations telling to those who look upon of our conviction and our stories as the pioneers of this great institution. The legacy of our name and each and every individual associated therewith will be permanently etched into the Universal Life Church World Headquarters foundation."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com