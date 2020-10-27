Ulcerative Colitis Market Expert Reviews and Analysis 2020 Along with Study Reports

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Ulcerative Colitis including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Ulcerative Colitis investments from 2020 till 2026.



Key players cited in the report: Johnson & Johnson.,AbbVie,Takeda Pharmaceuticals,Roche,Warner Chilcott,Salix Pharmaceuticals/Santarus,Shire Pharmaceuticals,Ferring Pharmaceuticals,Pfizer,InDeX Pharmaceuticals Other.



Competitive Landscape



Key players of the global Ulcerative Colitis market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses, and main business. The Ulcerative Colitis report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership.



Ulcerative Colitis Breakdown Data by Type

Oral

Injection

Ulcerative Colitis Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital

Drugs Stores



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Ulcerative Colitis Drug market held a market share of USD 6.79 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.



In context to Drug Type, the Biologics segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.78 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of Biologics in working in a selective manner, rather than affecting the whole body that results in reducing medication-related side effects and elevated preference among care providers and care users contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In context to Route of Administration, the Oral segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is attributed to the presence of strong pipeline products and continuous developments in various drugs, along with rising awareness about the condition. Increasing awareness about the disease results in early detection of the condition and increasing demand for 5-aminosalicylic acid, which is usually the first step of treatment.



In context to Distribution Channel, the Hospitals Pharmacy segment held the largest market share of 45.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Hospitals Pharmacy segment is resultant of the rising incidence rate of the condition, increase in the number of in-patient and out-patients, elevation in the number of hospitalization associated with the disease, which results in high demand for medications of the disease from this distribution channel.



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbHannounced a collaborative agreement on the discovery and development of orally available novel Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) oligonucleotides for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) with Roche. Together, Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche will leverage complementary expertise and innovative LNA technology to bring novel treatment approaches to IBD patients.

In February 2018, Regentys, a regenerative medicine company, announced its partnership with Cook Biotech Inc., to develop a novel treatment for ulcerative colitis. Under the terms, Cook Biotech will develop and manufacture Regentys' licensed clinical product, ECMH Rectal Solution (Extracellular Matrix Hydrogel), which will be used in first-in-man clinical studies conducted by Regentys in 2018



Additional Offerings

Econometric modeling

Acquisition, divestment, and investment analysis

Analysis of business plans

Patent analysis

Positioning and targeting analysis

Demand forecasting

Analysis of product and application potential



Highlights of TOC:



Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Ulcerative Colitis market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Ulcerative Colitis market size analysis for the review period 2014-2025.



Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Ulcerative Colitis market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.



Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.



Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Ulcerative Colitis market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.



Market Forecast: Here, the Ulcerative Colitis report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.