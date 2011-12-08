Ulistic and Sales Divas Join Forces to Offer Sales Training Coupled With Business Development and Marketing Advice

St. Catharines, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- There is a new match between two of the best leading organizations as far as sales training and marketing and sales consulting. Sales Divas helps prospective clients kick butt on their sales by teaching them how to do it. Partnering with Ulistic is going to provide Ulistic clients a whole new level of sales and marketing consulting that will be unsurpassed anywhere else.



Kim Duke, CEO and Founder of The Sales Divas, has an impressive background beginning with her 15 years extensive sales and marketing background in the media working with 2 Canadian national television networks that also just happen to be the largest throughout the country. Ms. Duke has provided her expertise to such organizations as the US Business Administration, the NBA (National Basketball Association), major Canadian and American franchises as well as business conferences around the world.



According to Ms. Duke, " ”Selling terrifies most people as they think you have to be pushy, salesy and also cold call. Not true! I'm here to help people stop running their sales on empty. Together with Ulistic, clients will receive a level of consulting in sales and marketing that is going to ensure they bring in those sales -- and keep them!"



Stuart Crawford, President and Chief Marketing Officer at Ulistic agrees. "Kim will bring professional sales coaching and consulting to our strategic and marketing partners. So many of our clients have challenges with hiring and getting the right sales professionals on their team, Kim is not only going to be able to help them with that but also help in closing the new business our services generate."



Ulistic, with headquarters in the Greater Toronto area, is a specialty firm that focuses on marketing and business development solutions for Managed Services Providers (MSPs). Using a very effective model of providing fixed rate solutions for three tier levels of service, Mr. Crawford and his professional team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience as it relates to how technology business owners and IT firms can achieve business success.



About Ulistic

Ulistic has one overpowering goal - to propel small to medium-sized businesses to strastospheric success! Our team at Ulistic is here to help you with the execution of all your MSP Marketing and Business Development endeavors. We teach you to start with answering the very basic question of "why" you are doing what you do and then teach you how to do it successfully -- ALL THE TIME.



About The Sales Divas:

Kim Duke is the sassy and savvy founder of The Sales Divas that provides women, small biz owners and entrepreneurs sizzling sales tips on how to increase sales in a fun, easy, stress-free way!



Her extensive sales background was based in the media - 15 years working with 2 of Canada's largest national television networks in sales and management. Now Kim is a successful 10 year entrepreneur – providing training for companies and conferences internationally. She has presented for organizations such as the US Business Administration, the NBA (National Basketball Association) WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association), major Canadian and American franchises as well as business conferences around the world.



