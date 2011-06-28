Ulistic Announces New Business Offerings Centered Around Business Development

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2011 -- There are two factors to every business relationship between a client and a provider -- you and I. The professional MSP Business Consultant team at Ulistic is throwing the "I" part of the equation out of the picture and now focusing on the "You." Ulistic's new http://www.ulistic.com>MSP Coaching services help Managed IT Service Providers reach new heights of success.



Ulistic is forging ahead with plans to enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to thrust their businesses into the future on towards stratospheric success by providing leadership teams the knowledge and expertise to execute, strategize and proactively make tactical moves to accomplish that success. The expert team at Ulistic is going to be right there by their side giving them the guidance and direction to speed towards that success by offering a new portfolio geared specifically to ONLY the best-managed IT service companies and those smaller MSPs who are looking at growing a successful IT support business.



"Our primary goal is to build top and bottom line revenues for managed IT service programs," Stuart Crawford, Business Consultant Strategist at Ulistic said to us in a private interview. "The first step to do that is by starting on the ground floor and asking the question "why" before making any major decision or taking action. Each Ulistic team member is going to be urging "You" to really take a look at why you want to get where you want to be before we will even begin to focus on how "You" will get there."



Mr. Crawford has an extensive range of knowledge dating back to running a successful MSP practice, as well as two firms. At the top of his success ladder was his propelling his IT consulting firm "IT Matters" from 3 employees to 30 employees in 8 years and achieving $5 million in revenue. Now his team is going to hold executives' hands and lead them on the road to that very same type of magnificent growth and success by using a wide variety of consulting and business development tools and resources such as lead generation, intelligence gathering, business model design, marketing and information management.



