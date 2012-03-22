Ulistic Brings Together 3 Leading Calgary IT Firms for a Series of Cloud Breakfasts Throughout the Month of March

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- There is nothing more rich in life than the depth of your personal network. This is something three leading Calgary IT firms realized when Ulistic’s team brought them together for a series of four cloud computing breakfasts held at various locations across Calgary during the month of March 2012.



“Marketing is simple,” said MSP Business Consultant, Stuart Crawford. “It is really about doing the simple things right the first time.”



Ulistic assisted in bringing together these industry leaders focused on different parts of cloud computing. The members of the Calgary Cloud Summit Alliance brought expertise on IT solutions in the cloud, Microsoft CRM Online and cloud ERP solutions.



Presenting to over 100 interested Calgary professionals on how to leverage cloud services in their businesses, the Cloud Summit Alliance provided their audiences valuable information on how to leverage cloud solutions in their day-to-day Calgary business operations.



This is a perfect example of how Ulistic helps MSPs and IT service organizations balance traditional marketing, forming of strategic alliances and new media marketing to create a balanced and effective business development strategy geared towards success.



