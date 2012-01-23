Ulistic Business Development Consultant Talks About 5 Must Focus Areas for a Business' 2012 Marketing Strategy

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- It seems like yesterday that the 2012 New Year was ushered in on January 1. According to Stuart Crawford, Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and IT service organizations must not wait another day to implement a sound marketing strategy and need to include 5 must focus areas.



Join Stuart Crawford, Business Development Consultant and CMO of Ulistic on January 26 at 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT as he joins MSP Development Coach Richard Tubb as they hold a special webinar to enlighten attendees on what to include in their 2012 marketing plans. It's easy to register and will be well worth the time to sit in as they share insights (and maybe even a few secrets) on what to include in a successful marketing strategy.



According to Mr. Crawford, "Your success is directly proportional to how well your business can out-market your competitors via online, traditional, word-of-mouth and company culture methods. Just being better in the information technology arena doesn't guarantee your success."



Whenever Mr. Crawford gets an opportunity, he stresses that it is never too late to start a 2012 marketing plan. The free GFI MAX Webinar is geared to those MSPs or IT support companies that are ready to learn how to take their organizations to the next level with their marketing efforts. Mr. Crawford will take them into the five areas they should focus on for the rest of this year:



- The organization's team

- Existing clients

- New clients

- Local communities

- Vendor Partners



This is the year that MSPs need to be on their toes and watch for opportunities to steal home plate ahead of competitors. It can be done if you incorporate the 5 focus areas into a 2012 marketing strategy.



About Ulistic

Ulistic has one overpowering goal - to propel committed small to medium-sized businesses to strastospheric success! Our team at Ulistic is here to help you with the execution of all your MSP Marketing and Business Development endeavors. We teach you to start with answering the very basic question of "why" you are doing what you do and then teach you how to do it successfully -- ALL THE TIME.



About GFI MAX

Thousands of IT support companies tune into GFI MAX Building Blocks to Managed Services webinars to hear ideas and strategies for success. Learn how other companies are growing their businesses and increasing recurring revenues through a ‘common sense’ approach to Managed Services.



These webinars are free and hosted by knowledgeable experts who share tips and tricks to help grow, manage and market your Managed Service or IT Support Business.