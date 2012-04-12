Ulistic Continues to Focus on Helping Microsoft Partners Around the Globe

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) has served Microsoft Partners around the globe for many years. Its provision of peer sharing, networking, education and advocacy for its members is an essential service.



Ulistic, a registered Microsoft Partner in St. Catharines, Ontario helps IT service organizations focus on success through sales and business development consulting, marketing execution services and CEO leadership consulting. As a member of the IAMCP, Ulistic can continue its practice of helping managed IT services providers, IT consulting firms and Microsoft Partners around the world build successful businesses.



Ulistic Chief Strategist Stuart Crawford sat as the President of IAMCP Canada in 2007. He held the position until his departure from Calgary-based IT services organization IT Matters in November 2008. During his tenure, Crawford introduced many concepts to help Microsoft Partners engage with Microsoft to achieve mutual benefits.



“We are so honoured to be part of IAMCP once again,” said Crawford. “Every Microsoft Partner, large and small, needs to be part of this organization. The IAMCP is here to support partners, and we are proud to be included.”



To learn more about the IAMCP in Canada visit http://www.iamcp.ca or http://www.iamcp.org.



To learn more about how Ulistic can help your Microsoft Partner business with sales consulting, marketing support and business coaching visit http://www.ulsitic.com.