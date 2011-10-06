Ulistic Executive Officer Becomes Primary Instructor For CEO Operations Training At MSPU Miami Boot Camp

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2011 -- Once again, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are gathering together in Miami, Florida for a monthly boot camp hosted by the MSP University. Stuart Crawford, President and CMO of Ulistic, Inc. will be teaching MSPs where to find the best methods and resources to use -- from the beginning of the hiring process to hiring the right staff for the right positions, right from the start. And, that is just the beginning of what they will learn during the time from October 5-7 at the MSPU Miami Boot Camp to be held at the Sheraton Miami Hotel.



As the 3-day concentrated training progresses, the attendees will be presented with new information, build on previous lessons, and practice what they've learned. During the CEO Operations Track, Mr. Crawford will be sharing the following on how to:



• structure their companies from the organizational level.

• develop effective marketing strategies.

• create compensation and incentive plans for their sales and technical staff by rewarding their success for positive performance.

• increase overall net profits.



According to Mr. Crawford, “The CEO Operations Track is structured specifically towards CEOs and business owners. There is an exclusive 51-step process that will take them through managing the marketing, sales and on-boarding processes that they can utilize to increase sales velocity, as well as shorten sales cycles for higher-value opportunities. They don't want to miss out on this unequaled learning opportunity as the information can easily be transferred to their very own businesses."



MSP University is unrivaled when it comes to being the largest business improvement and transformation resource for IT solution and Managed Services Providers. Their goal is to help IT Service Providers, clients and members increase their effectiveness, efficiency, and profitability; and the way they do that is by providing business owners a best practice-based improvement and transformational education approach.



Ulistic has one overpowering goal - to propel small to medium-sized businesses to strastospheric success! Our team at Ulistic is here to help you with the execution of all your MSP Marketing and Business Development endeavors. We teach you to start with answering the very basic question of "why" you are doing what you do and then teach you how to do it successfully -- ALL THE TIME.



If you would like to speak with Stuart about your business marketing, vendor management and business development, give him a call at (403) 260-9021 or email scrawford@ulistic.com.