Ulistic Executive Presents CEOs and Business Owners Actionable Strategies for Business Transformation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- The Entertainment Capital of the World, Los Angeles, gets ready for Business Transformation Boot Camp- Los Angeles that is hosted by the MSP University. IT solution and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) from a wide area of cities will be descending on the city to attend the 3-day event from December 7-9 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel. Stuart Crawford, President and CMO of Ulistic, Inc. will be in the limelight as he teaches CEOs and business owners the CEO Track.



As CEO instructor, Mr. Crawford will be leading MSPs through intensive subjects that every individual that is involved with the operations of an organization needs to learn in order to have their organization achieve success. During the training, the attendees will be taught new information, build on previous lessons, and practice what they've learned. During the CEO Operations Track, Mr. Crawford will be teaching:



- organizational structure,

- development of effective marketing strategies,

- cloud computing services topics,

- managing effectiveness of managed service agreements,

- and so much more.



According to Mr. Crawford, “The MSP University boot camps are the one place MSPs can go to gain the best education on how to run their business effectively and successfully. It doesn't matter if you’re a Managed Services startup, a knowledgeable MSP or someone who has achieved a $100 million dollar business a year; MSP University and their boot camps are THE best place to get information. You don't want to miss out!"



MSP University is the largest business improvement and transformation resource for IT solution and Managed Services Providers. Their goal is to help educate, train, certify and lead IT Service Providers, clients and members on the road to success by using boot camps as a tool that individuals can attend for free while having easy access to the location that is closest to them -- and they'll have plenty of opportunities as boot camps are held on a monthly basis in several cities in the United States, Canada, UK and Australia.



If you would like to speak with Stuart about your business marketing, vendor management and business development, give him a call at (403) 260-9021 or email scrawford@ulistic.com.