Ulistic Helps Microsoft CRM Consultant Net New CRM Gig Worth More Than $100,000

St.Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- Back in 2010 when Ulistic, our MSP Marketing firm, was just starting out, we stumbled upon a great book by David Meerman Scott entitled “The New Rules of Marketing and PR”. It was this book that truly opened our eyes to the power that blogs, press releases and, what we call, Solutions Broadcasts can bring to the average MSP.



During a recent on-site visit with one of our clients in Calgary, Alberta, we were reminded of the power of press releases. Our client won a contract to provide Microsoft CRM Online and consulting services to a leading agricultural group in Canada. This opportunity is worth approximately $100,000 in consulting revenue and has now spread to a sister organization.



Once thought only to be large company tools, press releases are as effective for the smallest IT service provider as they are for the largest.



They are not-so-secret weapons that we encourage every one of our clients to use. We have proven results from things like deploying press releases about events MSPs are attending, announcing major contract wins through our solution blast services and distributing recaps of industry events.



Ulistic clients are getting a leg up on their competitors and winning new opportunities. But it takes hard work, knowing the right sites and services to share your news on and a willingness to share what your business is doing.



If you’re looking for a trusted MSP business consultant to help you do amazing things, call Ulistic today at 416.840.9106 and speak with one of our MSP business consultants.



Our team will empower your team to reach new levels and win the right types of opportunities to help your business grow.



Learn more about Ulistic at http://www.ulistic.com.