Ulistic Launches Corporate Newsletter Services for Managed IT Service Providers

St.Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Having a monthly corporate newsletter that allows you to communicate with your client base, vendors and your new prospects is an essential part of your MSP marketing plan.



Ulistic recommends Constant Contact as your vehicle to structure your MSP newsletter. In addition to a vibrant tool such as Constant Contact, as a subscriber to Ulistic’s newsletter service, you will receive a completely customized newsletter template that matches your existing company brand. With this service, MSPs can now say goodbye to boring templates provided by their newsletter services or others that look like all the other MSPs in their communities.



“Ulistic believes that each MSP is unique and deserves to have its culture shown in all of its marketing. We want each MSP to be different, because you are different,” said Stuart Crawford, Ulistic's founder and chief marketing strategist.



Subscribers to the Ulistic MSP newsletter service will receive:



Customized MSP newsletter template

Monthly MSP newsletter sent around the middle of each month using Constant Contact, Mailchimp, icontact or even the MSP's existing ConnectWise systems.

Training and consulting on how to best deliver a corporate newsletter



Ulistic’s service can be purchased as a monthly subscription or with one-time fee that includes all the training required to successfully launch an MSP newsletter strategy.



To sign up for the Ulistic MSP newsletter service email Stuart Crawford at info@ulistic.comor visit http://www.ulistic.com for additional information on Ulistic’s business development consulting services.