Ulistic MSP Coach Teaching CEOs in Newark, NJ

St.Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- When it comes to following your dream and your passion, Ulistic MSP coach Stuart Crawford sets a perfect example. As a young boy, Crawford possessed a passion for service and technology. Now he gets to combine those passions at the upcoming MSP University Boot Camp in Newark, NJ on May 3 and 4.



Each month, hundreds of managed technology professionals come together at various locations across the United States and globally via the Internet to attend MSPU’s boot camps. MSP University — and now SPC International — continues to play a leading role in educating the global IT service provider community , ensuring that small, medium and large businesses get the best service from well-trained, informed IT professionals.



“I am honoured to lead the CEO track each month with some of the sharpest minds in the IT services business,” said Crawford, who works with CEOs from the world’s best MSPs in his role as an MSP consultant with Ulistic. “It is great to see the light bulbs go off with business leaders when we openly share ideas and concepts. Working with the best IT firms is fulfilling. Some achieve greatness because they embrace hard work and have patience.”



The CEO tracks cover a wide variety of topics that are designed to help CEOs make informed business decisions about choosing a PSA platform, a strategic partner and the best marketing strategies, how to measure the effectiveness of sales professionals, and be strong leaders.



For more information or to register for an upcoming MSP University boot camp visit http://www.mspu.us. The CEO track of this month’s boot camp will be streaming live on May 4 at http://www.mspu.us/livebootcamp.



About Ulistic

Ulistic specializes in helping MSP businesses expand their service horizons. The team of professional MSP business development consultants will review your end goals and create a customized program that’s designed to achieve stratospheric growth.



To learn more about how Ulistic’s team of professionals can help your MSP business grow, visit http://www.ulistic.comor call 403.260.9021 ext 101