Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) concerning whether a series of statements by Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $1.08 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan 31, 2009, to over $1.77 billion for the 52 week period that ended on Jan 28, 2012, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods rose from $25.27 million to $120.26 million.



Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) grew from as low as $4.40 per share in March 2009 to as high as $101.99 per share on January 3, 2013.



Then on Feb. 14, 2013, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. announced that Chuck Rubin will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director, effective February 21, 2013, to become Chief Executive Officer at Michaels Stores, Inc.



Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc said its Board of Directors has appointed Dennis K. Eck, current Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rubin has agreed to assist the Company during the transition period



Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) declined from $99.49 per share on Feb. 13, 2013, to $87.66 per share on Feb. 14, 2013.



Then on March 14, 2013, after the market closed, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. announced financial results for the fourteen week period and fifty-three week period ended February 2, 2013. Among other things, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. said that its Fiscal Year 2012 Net sales increased to over $2.22 billion and its Net Income increased to $172.5 million.



In addition, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. issued its outlook for the first quarter of its fiscal 2013.



Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. declined from $88.36 per share on March 14, 2013, to as low as $72.69 per share on March 15, 2013.



On March 18, 2103, NASDAQ:ULTA shares closed at $73.96 per share.



