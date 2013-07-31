Ulthera Patients Find Treatment Doesn't Have to Be Painful at Los Angeles Plastic Surgery Office

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Dr. Michael Persky has discovered a way to help his Ulthera Los Angeles patients ease the pain of the only FDA approved technology approved for lifting and tightening the skin of the face, the neck, the forehead and the eyebrows.



Whether it is a hint of jowling, sagging of the skin, or lazy jaw lines, the signs of ageing are being successfully treated with the FDA approved technology ultherapy. Ulthera is a safe and effective non-invasive ultrasound (US) treatment that can lift and tighten facial skin and muscle without downtime. Ideal ultherapy Los Angeles patients are those who are searching for plastic surgery results without a surgical face lift.



Ultherapy is performed in the Persky Sunder Facial Plastic Surgery office with only ultrasound gel applied to the skin. An ultrasound screen image allows the physician to visualize the level of treatment before US is applied to the targeted tissue. Treatment takes from 45 to 90 minutes depending on the area(s) treated.



However, although the treatment is less invasive than traditional facelifts, it has been known to be painful. Dr. Persky is determined to ease the pain of this procedure for his patients. With the use of a local anesthetic he has found that his patients experience little to no pain. “Over the past three years, we as facial plastic surgeons at Persky Sunder Facial Plastic Surgery have developed techniques that make the ulthera treatment quite comfortable for our patients. As facial plastic surgeons, we know the nerve distribution of the face and neck and are able to use small amount of strategically placed local anesthetic to make it a very comfortable procedure for patients,” says Dr. Persky, who is approached by both potential patients and other plastic surgery offices as a Facial Plastic Surgeon Los Angeles expert on ulthera pain management.



Ulthera is just one of the many up to date facial plastic surgery services performed by Dr. Persky at his office Persky Sunder Facial Plastic Surgery.



About Dr. Michael Persky

Dr. Michael Persky is a 26-year board certified facial plastic surgeon servicing the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley regions. A featured expert on many network television shows and with thousands of happy clients from around the world, Dr. Persky is a plastic surgeon that has an impeccable reputation for excellence and natural results that last. For more information, visit www.drpersky.com.