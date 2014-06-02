Ulthera Skin Tightening Now Used on 3 New Body Areas: Dr Lycka & Dr Fabi

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Ulthera is a skin tightening device which uses focused ultrasound. It has been used for the last three years, providing great results, to tighten facial skin. Over that time its use has been extended to providing a non-surgical brow lift and non-surgical neck lift. However, its use is now being extended once again onto areas of the body to provide skin tightening.



This week on Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, your show host, Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes Dr Sabrina Fabi, board certified dermatologist from her practise in San Diego, California. Dr Fabi has recently presented her latest research to the Brazilian Dermatology Association, on using Ulthera on three new body areas.



In this in-depth interview, the two doctors discuss the importance of understanding FDA approval and what is FDA approved for Ulthera in the USA, namely the face, brow and neck. Dr Fabi then introduces the 3 body areas that are showing great results with Ulthera skin tightening: the chest décolleté area, the knees and the buttocks. She highlights the latest studies and results and the typical patient for whom these latest uses of Ultherapy work the best.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.