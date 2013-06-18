Ultherapy, a Non-Surgical Facelift, Gets Upgraded at Atlanta Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Ultherapy, known as the non-surgical facelift, has received a facelift of its own by upgrading to the latest methods at the ultherapy Atlanta specialist’s office of Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics.



The aesthetic procedure Ultherapy uses ultrasound energy to heat up the deeper tissues of the face which in turn stimulates collagen resulting in tightening and lifting of the jaw line, the skin underneath the chin, the neck and the brow. Recent upgrades to Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics ultherapy is seeing results for Non Surgical Facelift Atlanta patients.



A more intense and aggressive treatment of the lines of energy in the face along with applying plasma directly after the procedure are two of the latest upgrades to ultherapy at Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics. The office’s lead physician, Dr. Kelly comments on the positive changes, “I have found that there is an improvement in tone and in texture and improvement around the eyes. The skin just looks just healthier. There is more of a glow, and there seems to be a synergy between the heating of the ultherapy as well as the growth factors from rich plasma.”



Ultherapy is just one of the many female health and beauty services offered by Dr Kelley Female Doctor Atlanta specialist in women’s ageing and health medicine. Dr. Linda Kelley is a Board Certified Physician who initially started her seventeen years in medicine specializing obstetrics and gynecology. In the past eight years she has added integrative, anti-aging and cosmetic medicine.



While Dr. Kelley still includes office gynecology in her medical practice her view of total health has widened to include age management services similar to ultherapy like photo facials, chemical peels body sculpting treatments, laser skin rejuvenation and more. Combining the medical concerns of weight loss management or hormone treatments with healthy and holistic treatments such as ultherapy or nutritional solutions allows Dr. Kelley and her staff to give a comprehensive to their patients’ health.



About Cobb Wellness And Aesthetics

At Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics in Roswell (serving Greater Atlanta) the main goal is to help people achieve total health and wellness-inside and out. Atlanta Female Wellness Physician, Dr. Kelley, practices Anti-aging and holistic medicine which includes bio-identical hormone therapy, nutritional treatments, weight loss programs and cosmetic medicine. Dr. Kelley also practices office gynecology and women’s wellness exams. For more information visit http://www.cwaesthetics.com/podcast/ultherapy-update-atlanta-non-surgical-facelift-ulthera