Ulti-MATE Garage Cabinets for Sale Now at Garage Cabinets Online

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Garage Cabinets Online, the world’s renowned garage products online store, has announced its collection of Ulti-MATE Garage Cabinets for sale – including a special discount on the Ulti-MATE 10 Piece Ultimate Garage Storage Super System GA-100. Originally priced at $2,995.00, this sophisticatedly designed garage cabinet is now available for only $1,599.99.



The Ulti-MATE has been customers’ number-one choice for over 100 years. The company emphasizes manufacturing and delivering products that are high on quality, style and value. Garage Cabinets Online, being the most trusted garage cabinets’ online store, only resells products from reliable manufacturing companies, and holds high regard for the Ulti-MATE.



The discounted Ulti-MATE garage cabinet – 10 Piece Ultimate Garage Storage Super System GA-100 – possesses the best quality features. These are explained further by the Garage Cabinets Online’s spokesperson, Mr. Jason Guerrettaz, “This fully-functional garage cabinet by Ulti-MATE has its fronts coated with Unique Polyurethane in Graphite Grey. It also features strong 3/4" cabinet construction wrapped in a PVC laminate for a stylish two-tone color finish; fully bendable Euro hinges; Brushed Chrome designer cabinet handles; Easy assembly featuring the exclusive Slip-Fit Fastener System; among other attractive features.”



The store has included a 5-year limited warranty with the product – making the overall deal inexpensive. Customers can simply order this product using the Garage Cabinets Online safe and secure transaction process. The store delivers the product within 7-10 business days at no extra charge.



Customers can also buy garage cabinets online from this store that are manufactured by other renowned companies. They include: Gladiator, NewAge, Geneva, Hercke, Stack-On, Flow Wall, Inter-Lok, Prepac, and others.



About GarageCabinetsOnline.com

At Garage Cabinets Online, a division of United Commerce Group, one can mix and match garage cabinets, workbenches, tool boxes, shelving, carts, hooks and more, or find entire garage storage systems. The store has chosen each manufacturer for its quality and reputation, and know from its experience that each manufacturer will stand behind its warranty. But their most important daily focus is customers’ satisfaction. They know how to keep their customers happy with the price and the quality of the garage storage products.



For more information, please visit: http://www.garagecabinetsonline.com/GarageCabinets.html.