Ultimat Vodka Presents Nightmare on Selma St. Halloween Party

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Avnightclub and Ultimat Vodka plan to make this Halloween a memorable one for you with its “Nightmare on Selma Street” party, combining three clubs into one giant block party from 9pm-2am.



The entire venue will undergo a creepy transformation of ghoulish delight complete with cobwebs, monsters, and a life-sized electric chair that’ll be awesome for some sexy photo ops. AV’s mischief-makers will take guests into a realm of scandalous Halloween debauchery at its ooh la la finest. And no need to worry, AV has decided to share their devilish playground of Halloween high jinks with their neighbor Aventine, creating one giant block party. Guests should of course come in costumed attire, especially since there’s a $1000 best costume contest. Limited discounted presale tickets available and price increases soon, so act fast! For more information, visit JBPevents.com or call (310-749-9029).



Pass thru the velvet ropes of AVnightclub for a night of hellfire energy, sinful escapades and naughty masquerade, but entrance shall only be granted once your ticket is paid…online at http://avhalloween2013-jb.eventbrite.com/



About AVnightclub

Los Angeles’ new destination for nightlife can be encapsulated in two letters: AV. Style and substance are synonymous at AV Nightclub where Hollywood’s trendsetters go for an unmatched evening of sights and sounds. Located in the historic Marion building, AV embodies an air of mystery left behind by the many Hollywood celebrities who've reveled in this space since its inception in the 1920s. Guests can indulge in the latest sensory innovations while escaping into a world that transcends classic seduction and modern sophistication.