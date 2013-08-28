Ultimate Globes Partners with Kappa Map Group to Bring over 1000 New Products to Their Catalog

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Ultimate Globes, the Internet’s most complete geographical supply company, has partnered with Kappa Map Group, a geographic publishing company, to bring even more maps and globes to their collection. With the addition of Kappa Map Group, Ultimate Globes now has over 10,000 items in its catalog. The partnership brings education wall maps and reference materials to Ultimate Globes.



"We believe this partnership will bring additional choices to the educational institutions that we serve. The product development as it relates to meeting educational standards in geography for both State and National curriculum is excellent and we are excited to welcome aboard Kappa Map Group as partner." Sean Markley Pres-CEO of UltimateGlobes.com



Ultimate globes will now be able to better serve the direct-to-school and home schooling markets with some of the world’s finest educational geographic materials. Already, a significant source for educational materials, the addition of the Kappa Map Group materials allows Ultimate Globes to offer an even larger variety of resources.



“For years, we have been able to serve the educational market. The Kappa Map Group only strengthens the ability. We are very happy to be able to bring this great company’s products to our customers.” – Trey Thomas, Media Relations, Ultimate Globes



Ultimate Globes specializes in the sale of world globes and maps for the home, office, and classroom. Established in 2007, our company has grown to become the largest distributor of world globes online, based on statistical purchase data from the industry’s largest manufacturers.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Trey Thomas at 877-745-6237 or email at trey.thomas@ultimateglobes.com.



Contact : Trey Thomas

Telephone : 877-745-6237

Website : www.ultimateglobes.com