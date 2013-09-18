Ultimate Gold Coast Launches Providing Independent, Impartial Tourist Advice for Australia

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Australia has a thriving tourism industry thanks in part to its excellent promotion, but potential customers have a need to be properly informed at the same time. The tourist board does an outstanding job of maximising the positives, but this also sets a high bar that can leave travellers prone to disappointment if they make the wrong choices. Ultimate Gold Coast is a site dedicated to providing those new to Australia with everything they need to make the right ones.



The site provides information on Gold Coast attractions like Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, and reviews of accommodation, nightlife, shopping, eateries and bars. These reviews are completely independent and being expanded upon regularly to include the latest establishments as well as established favourites including Sea World.



The reviews give an overview of the place, it’s location in Australia, a guide to prices and a rundown of its features, opening times and travel instructions from major population centres. The review then assesses whether or not the attraction is worthwhile for tourists, whether it is good value and what if any special offers are frequently available to find better value.



A spokesperson for Ultimate Gold Coast explained, “The problem many tourists face is that just like any tourist hub, traps spring up to take advantage of people, and in their eagerness to promote our great country, the tourist board tends not to emphasise these and turns a blind eye. As a result, people have a need to know what the genuine places to visit are and where it is best to avoid. Our reviews are growing in number almost every day, and we hope to become the centre for impartial advice on Australia.”



About Ultimate Gold Coast

Ultimate Gold Coast is a site dedicated to providing independent reviews and information for international tourists. The aim is to provide potential visitors with honest, helpful information to get the most from their trip. The site is being constantly updated and covers accommodation, attractions and entertainment, with live music, club and other events promoted. Unlike other major travel sites Ultimate Gold Coat is not connected to any of the tourist destinations so it can give truly independent advice. For more information, please visit: http://ultimategoldcoast.com.au/