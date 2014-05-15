Ultimate Herpes Protocol PDF Review Exposes Melanie Addington' Complete Guide for Effectively Defeating Herpes Virus

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The Ultimate Herpes Protocol, is the long lost key to the happiness of the victims of the herpes virus. It is a unique program that has been designed to help the herpes patients all the way to their ultimate freedom from this disease in a way which was not considered possible before. It makes use of 100% natural remedies to treat and eliminate the virus from the human body from its roots. This program has been put together by Melanie Addington who was also a victim of this terrible viral for several months before she took the help of her father who is a very famous British doctor.



What is herpes?

Herpes is a highly contagious disease. The most common forms of herpes are oral and genital herpes. The most basic symptoms include sores or blisters around the mouth or genital areas. In severe cases the virus may infect and damage the eyes, the nervous system or even cause extreme swelling and damage of the brain tissue. Furthermore, it also makes the human body more susceptible to the HIV virus according to the University of Washington. Last but not the least, the effects of the inevitable emotional stress and trauma that result from the embarrassment faced in personal and social relationships for the affected is indeed immeasurable.



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Why should one use this program instead of conventional medicine?

The big pharmaceutical companies have launched several expensive products in the market that claim to be the most effective against the herpes virus, namely the Acyclovir drugs. However, the truth be told none of these medicinal chemicals are actually capable of treating and eradicating the virus from the human body. These medicines merely suppress the outbreaks for a temporary period of time and the painful symptoms of the disease return as soon as the patient halts the intake. Furthermore, these medicines cause several harmful side-effects including excessive fatigue and hair loss.



Moreover, these pills contain harmful chemicals and toxins that actually weaken the immune system making it more vulnerable to the herpes viral and all other viruses. What the profit-seeking pharmaceutical companies keep hidden from the general public is the fact that the herpes virus can actually be treated with all-natural home remedies and treatments instead of their harmful drugs. In fact these remedies have been in practice in several parts of the world since thousands of years now.



How does the protocol work?

The protocol is designed to attack the virus from three different angles. Firstly, it lays down seven very simple but yet highly effective ways that can help strengthen the immune system against the virus by cleansing the body of the toxins that make it weak in the first place. Secondly, the program underlines methods to help dissolve the protective protein coat of the virus making it easier for the body’s immune system to combat against it. Last but not the least; the program explains methods to help stop the virus from multiplying.



About www.ultimateherpesprotocol.com

As of now, the protocol is available for only $37 (a limited time discount offer) with a 60-day money back guarantee. Buyers also get two bonuses; an online dating guide by Scott Valdez, and Melanie Addington’s report, “Happy Now– Leaving Negativity and Depression Behind”.