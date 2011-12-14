Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2011 -- Ulistic believes that service is one of the most critical aspects to provide to a client. That is why they are offering Website as a Service (WaaS) as one of their new packages. According to Stuart Crawford, President and Chief Development Officer of Ulistic, "The goal is to provide IT service organizations, MSPs and other tech firms with a robust, web-optimized, conversion-focused marketing website for their business."



Starting at $99.00 per month, the Ulistic Ultimate MSP Marketing Website will provide to clients:



• Template-free and fully customized MSP website design uniquely for their business, focused on converting visitors to active prospects in their own sales pipeline.

• Mobile phone ready web versions of their site

• Customized MSP focused, relevant and educational content.

• Search Engine Optimization

• Social Media Services including customized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn sites.



This innovative service is just another offering that will guide clients along the road to stratospheric success. As a member of the ultimate MSP marketing website service, clients will enjoy receiving a state-of-the-art MSP website that applies to their business. It will be totally customized to a client's business needs and focus on their solutions - all at a flat service monthly rate that is economical to a client's pocketbook. Even better it will be setup automatically with ongoing SEO each month in their own particular market.



Ulistic is already the leader in providing MSP Business Consulting. The Ultimate MSP Marketing Website will be an alternative method for those clients that aren't ready or are not equipped to jump into the consulting tier.



About Ulistic

Ulistic has one overpowering goal - to propel small to medium-sized businesses to strastospheric success! Our team at Ulistic is here to help you with the execution of all your MSP Marketing and Business Development endeavors. We teach you to start with answering the very basic question of "why" you are doing what you do and then teach you how to do it successfully -- ALL THE TIME.



If you would like to speak with Stuart about your business marketing, vendor management and business development, give him a call at (403) 260-9021 or email scrawford@ulistic.com.