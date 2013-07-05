Ultimate Pet Websites Meets Another Incredible Milestone: 1500 Websites

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Ultimate Pet Websites, the premier provider of website design and services to the pet industry has just passed another incredible milestone: Their 1500th website design!



Ultimate Pet Websites has designed websites for hundreds of pet sitters, dog walkers, animal rescues, dog trainers and other pet-related business and organizations in every US state and Canada. What makes an Ultimate Pet Website design so popular? “We create the site to the client’s specifications” explains Design Team Manager Craig Bishop, “but once that is done and the site is live, the client can make updates to text, photos and other content themselves. This is a tremendous savings for most small businesses - plus they don’t have to rely on a webmaster to make every little change.”



The pet industry itself is a booming segment of the economy. According to the 2011/2012 National Pet Owners Survey, 62% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 72.9 million homes. The number of businesses needed to provide services to pet owners is growing too, as is the need for those businesses to be online, a service Ultimate Pet Websites has found to be a strong niche.



Of course, more pet owners sadly leads to many more homeless pets, and the strain on shelters and rescue groups is increasing. Ultimate Pet Websites offers discounted services to non-profits and in some cases, provides website design and hosting at no charge.



The growth that Ultimate Pet Websites has experienced has not been without some bumps. “We have had to add staff, streamline our systems, increase our phone lines and really work to keep up with demand,” says Bishop. “We are a small business that works with other businesses who are also experiencing growth, so there is a lot of pressure all the time. In the end, we love what we do and love that we work within the pet community.”



Keeping in-house designers is another challenge, Bishop says. “We have been tempted to outsource more, but the fact is, people really like that our staff is available to them and can be called on the phone. We’re very proud that we’re on a first name basis with many of the business owners or rescues that we design for.”



Ultimate Pet Websites is looking forward to its next milestone and providing services that benefit pet-related businesses and organization for years to come.



Contact: Craig Bishop

craig@ultimatepetwebsites.com

1-800-977-3609 ext. 114

www.UltimatePetWebsites.com

6421 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis MO 63109