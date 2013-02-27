Ultra Clean Filters Helps Customers Save 56% on Unicel Filter Cartridges

Bakersfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Ultra Clean Filters, a renowned name in the genre of companies that provide the best pool filter cartridges, is offering its customers a savings of $98, saving them 56%.



Unicel Filter Cartridge 137 sq. ft. Sta-Rite 135TX, 135GPM-TX, 135TXR, UHD-SR137. The company guarantees the quality of the Unicel Filters and also gives customers the option and capability to searching the best pool filters for themselves.



Unicel makes filter cartridges that are imperative to pool maintenance. Filter cartridges need to be changed every two years to maintain the cleanliness of a swimming pool.



“Unicel pool filter cartridges are the bestselling and most efficient filter cartridges available. Having been in business for over 45 years, Unicel filter cartridges are known for their superior cleaning ability. Unicel pool filter cartridges also boast a few other qualities making it the most desirable of brands to purchase,” said a spokesperson.



He further added, “Unicel filter cartridges use a special synthetic material to give their cartridges a greater dirt holding capacity, and they also resist chemicals that are used in the day to day maintenance of your pool.”



Apart from Unicel's cheap filter cartridges, Ultra Clean Filters also offers pool filter cartridges in a variety of other brands such as Watkins Filters, Pleatco Filters, Intex Filters, Jacuzzi Filters, SMB Filters.



Ultra Clean Filters enables its customers to use the site as a search engine to find the best filter pool cartridges. Customers can search the products they want by Cross Reference Part Number, Dimension, Manufacturer and OEM Part Number.



About Ultra Clean Filters

Ultra Clean Filters understands the difficulties faced by swimming pool owners in pool maintenance. That is why the 27 year filter business store is providing the best filters available in various options and sizes, manufactured by the leading filter companies around the world. Their simple, easy, and efficient search system allows clients to choose from a wide range of low cost filters.



Contact Detail:

5304 Aldrin Ct,

Bakersfield CA 93313



For more information, visit http://www.ultracleanfilters.com