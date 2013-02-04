Ultra Clean Filters Now Offering 34% off on SMB Filter Cartridge

Bakersfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Ultra Clean Filters, known for providing the most renowned pool filter cartridges online, is now offering a whopping 34% off on their SMB filter cartridge which replaces the Unicel C-7475. Previously priced at $43.85, Ultra Clean Filters is now offering the SMB cartridge for only $29.23.



Replaces Unicel C-7475 Filter Cartridges consists of end caps made from durable polyurethane material and center cores comprised of punched PVC pipe for consistent flow. The easily cleaned cartridges have sharp pleat folds and thermally bonded end caps for long life and durability. The OEM part number of Replaces Unicel C-7475 Filter Cartridges is R173205, 570074.



Being the most reliable pool filter store, Ultra Clean Filters has also added a 30 day return policy to the SMB filter cartridge. The store guarantees its products to be in perfectly new condition and also guarantees a 7 business day delivery timeline.



Ultra Clean Filters is also offering similar discount on SMB filler cartridge replaces Unicel 7CH-50 OEM 100434. Previously priced at $2.01, the Replaces Unicel 7CH-50 cartridge are now available for only $1.34.



Known to provide the best quality yet cheap filter cartridges, Ultra Clean Filters ensures that its clients get the most competitive and comparative prices for all its filter cartridges. With its ultra-efficient search system at UltraCleanFilters.com, customers can search through a wide range of filter cartridges from leading filter manufacturers like Unicel, Watkins, Pleatco, Jacuzzi, Index, Filbur, etc.



Apart from being a 27-year experienced filter store, Ultra Clean Filters assists customers with their questions about pool and hot tub filters. The store guarantees satisfactory solutions, dedicated services and the most competitive prices on all filters and filter cartridges.



About Ultra Clean Filters

Ultra Clean Filters understands the difficulties faced by swimming pool owners regarding pool maintenance. That is why the 27-year filter business store provides the best filters available in various options and sizes, and is manufactured by the leading filter companies around the world. Their simple, easy, and efficient search system allows clients to choose from a wide range of low cost filters.



Contact Detail:

5304 Aldrin Ct,

Bakersfield CA 93313

Website: http://www.ultracleanfilters.com