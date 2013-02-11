Ultra Design Agency Is Moving to Solana Beach, CA

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- One of the top web design and development, graphics, and marketing firms that has created a strong customer base in San Diego, has moved to a new location. Previously situated inside the historic Park BLVD Artworks building in North Park, San Diego for the past 4 years, The Ultra Design Agency has now opened a new office at 527 N. Highway 101, Suite A, Solana Beach, CA 92075.



The Ultra Design Agency has a team of very creative, innovative and ambitious individuals, each mastering in his or her own niche. They don’t believe in doing things the regular way; the tried and tested holds no appeal for this quirky team who believe that great designs begin with innovations. The Ultra Design Agency team uses a customized approach for every design challenge that comes their way, which is the main reason why every project handled by them has a unique identity of its own.



From branding to web design to print/signage to SEO, they do it all under one roof in the northern San Diego area. This has been the primary reason for their success, which eventually led to their old digs at Park Blvd becoming too small to incorporate their needs and the needs of their clients.



“At Ultra Design Agency we don’t try to reproduce the tried and tested and this is why, whether it is logo design, or a brand new impressive website to create, some stunning print work that creates a powerful impact or designing new SEO strategies for a budding business, we enjoy every aspect of our jobs. The team together with Jay Henry who is our Creative Director, Chelsea Flaming who is a Lead Creative designer, Alizee Hazan who is an international Creative Designer, Joe Furaro who is the Senior Programmer and Me, tries very hard to use a different approach for all our projects, with the basic aim that we want to bring life to them and want our design ideas to be distinct and highly creative”, says Tina Lyons who is the Account Executive at Ultra Design Agency.



About The Ultra Design Agency

At The Ultra Design Agency, the main aim is to create a friendly, quirky and creative environment where designers have the freedom to innovate and programmers have the luxury to use as much space as they need to bring the designs to life. This is why their new office in Solana Beach is perfect to meet with their clients, brainstorm over design challenges and breathe life in to new ideas. For more information, please visit www.ultradesignagency.com.



