Ultra Design Agency Shows How to Make the Most of the Free WordPress Workshop in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- For all website owners and even those who make money from a popular blog, it is very important to learn more about WordPress and to use it as a foundation for SEO as well. WordPress is a website building software that has been used extensively since 2003 and has greatly evolved since then to become one of the most popular and effective Content Management Systems or CMS. To learn more about how WordPress can be used, Ultra Design Agency is now offering a free WordPress workshop in San Diego.



The workshop will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2013 at the Ultra Design Agency. The seminar kicks off at 4:00PM with an ‘Introduction to CMS’ class and is followed by ‘Advanced CMS training’ held at 5:00PM. “Millions of website owners and even web designers now prefer WordPress over tools that have similar abilities because of the ease of use and the convenience of customization that WP offers. By learning WordPress, designers and owners can learn how to use it as a successful blogging and page building platform. “By mastering CMS through our training session, they can help create a positive image for any business and make updates and changes to their sites whenever the need arises,” states Jay Henry, the Creative Director at Ultra Design Agency.



There are many benefits of learning WordPress and mastering CMS. Not only is WP loved by search engines because the code behind it is simple and search engine spiders crawl it faster, the page ranking that it offers is far superior to that offered by many other platforms. What is even better is that WordPress is easy to learn and cost effective. Even website owners can easily learn the basics and handle their own updates without having to hire an expert. Also, adding relevant content to any WordPress website is easy, not to mention that the ‘What You See Is What You Get’ or WYSIWYG makes adding text and photos very simple.



WordPress is compliant with many web-hosting services today and that makes finding an affordable hosting plan from a top web hosting company a far easier job. One of the greatest advantages of using WordPress is that it has a 100% customizable design that lets a user enhance their creativity, thanks to the plethora of options that it offers that can help customize the content of the website and make it really stand out. “It is easier to target niche clients when the design and the content has been customized to grab their attention and by taking our WordPress CMS workshop, you can learn how to do this in a few simple steps”, states Joe Furfaro, the Senior Programmer at Ultra Design Agency.



For more information on the free workshop so that you can RSVP and to know the team at Ultra Design Agency better, please check www.ultradesignagency.com.



About Ultra Design Agency

At Ultra Design Agency we do things a little bit differently. We don't work from dated design templates, and we certainly don't try to reproduce the tried and true. Our recipe for great design begins with quirky people, strong coffee, and a daily dose of good music. From there we address each design challenge with a unique approach - always putting the actual design elements first and foremost. Whether it's a great logo, cutting-edge website, or stunning print work, we enjoy what we do and don't stop until we arrive at perfection.



Media Contact:

Jay Henry

Email: jay@ultradesignagency.com

Ultra Design Agency

4421 Park Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92116

Local Phone: 619.793.5799

Toll Free: 888.248.9479