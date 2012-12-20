Ultra-Ever Dry, a new superhydrophobic coating completely repels water, oil and other liquids
Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- UltraTech International announced the release of its newest product, Ultra-Ever Dry, a superhydrophobic (water) and oleophobic (hydrocarbons) coating that will completely repel almost any liquid. Ultra-Ever Dry uses proprietary nanotechnology to coat an object and create a barrier of air on its surface. This barrier repels water, oil and other liquids unlike any coating seen before. Wetting, corrosion, icing, contamination and other dangers are a thing of the past. The revolutionary coating can be used for a limitless number of applications for anti-wetting, anti-corrosion, anti-icing, anti-contamination, self-cleaning and extending product life.
The two-part spray-on coating can be applied with a compressor/air sprayer or, for smaller applications, with available pump or trigger sprayers. Ultra-Ever Dry has been used on a number of different materials including steel, aluminum, other metals, plastic, leather, fabric, wood and concrete. It is a coating with superior adherence and abrasion resistance allowing it to be used in all kinds of applications where durability is required.
Some of the applications where Ultra-Ever Dry is being used are:
- Boots & footwear
- Nuts, bolts and other hardware
- Cinder blocks
- Bricks
- Concrete trucks
- Concrete washout chutes
- Stairs, railings & catwalks
- Clothing / apparel
- Fall protection
- Engines
- Building supplies
- Cooling coils
- Tools & equipment
- Gloves
- Outdoor seating
- Hats, caps & other headwear
- Machinery
- HVAC
- Paint equipment
- Electric motors
- Boats & marinas
- Air stripper trays
- Paper mill rollers
- Concrete counter tops
- Work vehicles
- Water proofing and water resistant coating for concrete
Product information including videos, FAQs, specifications and MSDS are available at http://www.UltraEverDry.com or contact UltraTech at 904-854-4360.
Media Contact:
Mario Cruz, Marketing Manager
Ultratech International, Inc.
Phone: 800.353.1611
Fax: 904.292.1325
Email: Mario.cruz@SpillContainment.com
Website: http://www.UltraEverDry.com
