Ultra-Ever Dry, a New Superhydrophobic Coating

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- UltraTech International announced the release of its newest product, Ultra-Ever Dry, a superhydrophobic (water) and oleophobic (hydrocarbons) coating that will completely repel almost any liquid. Ultra-Ever Dry uses proprietary nanotechnology to coat an object and create a barrier of air on its surface. This barrier repels water, oil and other liquids unlike any coating seen before. Wetting, corrosion, icing, contamination and other dangers are a thing of the past. The revolutionary coating can be used for a limitless number of applications for anti-wetting, anti-corrosion, anti-icing, anti-contamination, self-cleaning and extending product life.



The two-part spray-on coating can be applied with a compressor/air sprayer or, for smaller applications, with available pump or trigger sprayers. Ultra-Ever Dry has been used on a number of different materials including steel, aluminum, other metals, plastic, leather, fabric, wood and concrete. It is a coating with superior adherence and abrasion resistance allowing it to be used in all kinds of applications where durability is required.



Some of the applications where Ultra-Ever Dry is being used are:



- Boots & footwear

- Nuts, bolts and other hardware

- Cinder blocks

- Bricks

- Concrete trucks

- Concrete washout chutes

- Stairs, railings & catwalks

- Clothing / apparel

- Fall protection

- Engines

- Building supplies

- Cooling coils

- Tools & equipment

- Gloves

- Outdoor seating

- Hats, caps & other headwear

- Machinery

- HVAC

- Paint equipment

- Electric motors

- Boats & marinas

- Air stripper trays

- Paper mill rollers

- Concrete counter tops

- Work vehicles

- Water proofing and water resistant coating for concrete



Product information including videos, FAQs, specifications and MSDS are available at http://www.UltraEverDry.com or contact UltraTech at 904-854-4360.



Media Contact:

Mario Cruz, Marketing Manager

Ultratech International, Inc.

Phone: 800.353.1611

Fax: 904.292.1325

Email: Mario.cruz@SpillContainment.com

Website: http://www.UltraEverDry.com



