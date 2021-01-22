Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Outlook 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) is concrete with immense compressive strength. The material is most widely used in concrete coatings due to its excellent properties like robust durability, tensile ductility, corrosion and crack resistance, and cost-efficiency. Ultra-high performance concrete is made by combining Portland cement, cementitious materials, fine sand, limestone, quartz silica flour, superplasticizers, reactive powders, and water. The application of UHPC coatings offers a smooth finish and aesthetic appeal.



Key participants include ACC Limited, Lafargeholcim, Sika AG, Ceentek, Gulf Precast Concrete, Cemex SAB De CV, Vicat, US Concrete Inc., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Metalco, among others.



Market Drivers

The global ultra-high performance concrete market, which accounted for USD 348.1 Million in 2019, is now expected to reach a staggering valuation of USD 642.0 Million by the year 2027. The global market has displayed an upward growth trajectory in the past few years and is predicted to grow further due to various factors beneficial for market growth. The rapidly expanding construction industry, increasing building maintenance and renovation activities, and a considerable rise in residential and commercial construction projects due to the rising global population are the key driving forces for the global ultra-high performance concrete market. The market growth is further prompted by the surging infrastructural development activities and the growing construction of roads, bridges, and highways.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ultra-high performance concrete market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Slurry-Infiltrated Fibrous Concrete

- Reactive Powder Concrete

- Compact Reinforced Concrete

- Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Online

- Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Residential

- Commercial

- Infrastructure

- Others



Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the leading market share in the global ultra-high performance concrete market in 2019. The market in this region is projected to grow at a significant 7.5% CAGR over the forecast years, owing to the booming buildings & construction industry, fast-paced urbanization, and soaring income levels, especially in developed countries like the U.S.



Key Features of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Report:

- The report encompasses Ultra-High Performance Concrete market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

- An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

- Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

- Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

- The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Ultra-High Performance Concrete industry



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ultra-High Performance Concrete Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultra-High Performance Concrete Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Continued…



