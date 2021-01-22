Ultra-High Temperature Milk (UHT) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027 : Nestle SA, Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) pasteurization involves heating milk over 140°C for a couple of seconds. The longer storability of UHT milk and milk products has increased its popularity among the younger generation, small restaurants, and outlet chains in developed and developing economies as it requires minimal refrigeration. The launch of novel products over the course of time is expected to further boost the adoption of UHT milk and milk products.



The global Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market is predicted to attain a valuation of USD 101.64 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.



Key participants include Nestle SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Group, Arla Foods, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Danone Group, Bemis Company, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd. Parmalat S.p.A. and Almarai, among others.



The strong economic growth of the developing economies and an increase in the disposable income of the consumers are expected to drive the growth of the UHT milk market. The establishment of modern and national supermarket retailing and the development of strong national transportation infrastructure in developing economies are most likely to propel the industry's growth.



Market Drivers



A substantial increase in the living standards of the consumers and the rising inclination towards UHT milk products is the primary market driver. The market is also driven by the augmenting demand for milk products with longer shelf life. Moreover, rapid urbanization in the developing economies and a sharp increase in the per capita income is projected to fuel the industry's expansion over the projected timeframe.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unflavored

Flavored



Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed



Additionally, westernization of the dietary habits, culture and the escalating demand for pasteurized milk across the globe is bolstering the industry's growth. Furthermore, the emergence of e-commerce platforms and the rising popularity of UHT milk products on social media platforms are projected to propel the industry growth further.



The unflavored segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The less refrigeration factor of the unflavored UHT milk products has resulted in the increasing adoption of the product among the younger population and the food outlet chains.



Regional Outlook



Europe accounted for an enormous share of the industry in 2019, occupying a 40.2% share owing to an augmented demand for UHT milk. Increasing consumption of UHT milk, easy production, less refrigeration, and rapid distribution of UHT milk is projected to drive regional growth. Asia Pacific is foreseen to be a rapidly developing market accredited to the rising number of health-conscious people and increased consumption of UHT skimmed milk.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. UHT Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. UHT Milk Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for food & beverage products with extended shelf life



4.2.2.2. Increasing number of product innovations



4.2.2.3. Rise in the living standards of the consumers



4.2.2.4. Lack of proper supply chain structure



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High capital investment



4.2.3.2. High price of the UHT milk compared to normal milk



4.2.3.3. Chances of loss in the nutritional value of the milk during the production process



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. UHT Milk Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Unflavored



5.1.2. Flavored



Chapter 6. UHT Milk Market By Fat Content Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Fat Content Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Whole



6.1.2. Semi Skimmed



6.1.3. Skimmed



Chapter 7. UHT Milk Market Regional Outlook



7.1. UHT Milk Market share By Region, 2019 & 2027



7.2. North America



7.2.1. Market By Product, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million



7.2.1.1. Unflavored



7.2.1.2. Flavored



7.2.2. Market By Fat Content, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million



7.2.2.1. Whole



7.2.2.2. Semi Skimmed



7.2.2.3. Skimmed



7.2.3. Market By Country, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million



7.2.3.1. US



7.2.3.2. Canada



7.2.3.3. Mexico



Continue..!



