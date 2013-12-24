Ultra HNWIs & HNWI Asset Allocation in Hong Kong to 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Hong Kong HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of Hong Kong HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.



Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong to 2013:



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Hong Kong.



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The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's UHNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Scope:



Independent market sizing of Hong Kong HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



HNWI Asset Allocation in Hong Kong to 2013:



In 2012, real estate was the largest asset class for HNWIs in Hong Kong with 35.6% of total HNWI assets, followed by business interests with 21.4%, equities with 17.4%, cash with 12.2%, fixed-income with 8.9%, and alternatives with 4.5%.



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Equities, real estate and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period.



Alternative assets held by Hong Kong HNWIs remained constant during the review period, accounting for 4.5% of total HNWI assets. HNWI allocations to commodities decreased marginally from 1.8% of total assets in 2008 to 1.7% in 2012.



Reasons To Buy:



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



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