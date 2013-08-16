Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in Australia 2013 market report to its offering
This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Australia.
The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's UHNWIs have performed through the crisis.
Scope
UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
Number of wealth managers in each city
City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Australia
Size of the Australian wealth management industry
Largest domestic private banks by AuM
Detailed wealth management and family office information
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Key Highlights
There are 2,741 UHNWIs in Australia. Of this total, there were 23 billionaires, 625 centimillionaires and 2,093 affluent millionaires in 2012.
The number of UHNWIs in Australia increased by 23% from 2,227 individuals in 2007 to 2,741 in 2012. This was slightly higher than the increase of 19.7% recorded by core HNWIs.
The number of billionaires increased by 40%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires both increased by 23%.
WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 33%, to reach 3,647 in 2017. This will comprise 28 billionaires, 835 centimillionaires and 2,784 affluent millionaires. With US$331 billion in total combined wealth, Australian UHNWIs hold 37% of the total wealth of the countrys HNWIs, which is in line with the global average of 30%. This reflects the well-developed nature of the local wealth market.
Companies Mentioned
NAB Private Wealth
UBS Wealth Management Australia
ANZ Private Bank
Bendigo Wealth
Macquarie Private Bank
Commonwealth Private
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139587/ultra-hnwis-in-australia-2013.html