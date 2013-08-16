Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in Australia 2013 market report to its offering

This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Australia.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's UHNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Scope

UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Australia

Size of the Australian wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights

There are 2,741 UHNWIs in Australia. Of this total, there were 23 billionaires, 625 centimillionaires and 2,093 affluent millionaires in 2012.

The number of UHNWIs in Australia increased by 23% from 2,227 individuals in 2007 to 2,741 in 2012. This was slightly higher than the increase of 19.7% recorded by core HNWIs.

The number of billionaires increased by 40%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires both increased by 23%.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 33%, to reach 3,647 in 2017. This will comprise 28 billionaires, 835 centimillionaires and 2,784 affluent millionaires. With US$331 billion in total combined wealth, Australian UHNWIs hold 37% of the total wealth of the countrys HNWIs, which is in line with the global average of 30%. This reflects the well-developed nature of the local wealth market.



Companies Mentioned



NAB Private Wealth

UBS Wealth Management Australia

ANZ Private Bank

Bendigo Wealth

Macquarie Private Bank

Commonwealth Private



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139587/ultra-hnwis-in-australia-2013.html