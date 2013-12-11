Ultra HNWIs in China to 2013 - New Market Report

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Ultra HNWIs in China to 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in China, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There were 9,087 UHNWIs in China, with an average wealth of US$1.3 billion per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 195 billionaires, 3,121 centimillionaires and 5,771 affluent millionaires.
- UHNWIs accounted for 0.62% of the total Chinese HNWI population, which is below the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in China increased by 106.8% from 4,394 individuals in 2008 to 9,087 in 2012.
- There was a range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands: The number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires increased by 113.1% and 99.7% respectively.
- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 34% to reach 13,959 individuals in 2017. This will include 280 billionaires, 4,803 centimillionaires and 8,876 affluent millionaires.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in China
- Size of China wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
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