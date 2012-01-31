Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in China to 2015 market report to its offering
China is expected to become the largest economy in the world by 2020. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of China's UHNWIs by city and sector. The report also reviews these findings in an analysis of China's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of China's UHNWI
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of China's UHNWI, including city and sector specific data
- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011
- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in China
- City specific ratings
- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- Family office information
Reasons to Buy
- The WealthInsight HNWI Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading database of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the HNWI Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI around the world. With the HNWI Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.
- Information on sources of wealth for UHNWIs in each major city, by industry and other measures.
Key Highlights
- In 2011, there are 7,905 UHNWIs in China who, together, hold a total of US$1.1 trillion in wealth. UHNWI volumes increased by a significant 59% between 2007 and 2011, while wealth grew by 61% during the period.
- Going forward, the number of Chinese UHNWIs will increase by 76% to reach 13,881 individuals by 2015 with UHNWI wealth rising to US$2.1 trillion.
- The wealth of UHNWIs in Chongqing, grew by the largest margin (78%) over the review period from 2007 to 2011, followed by Chengdu, Fuzhou, Wuhan and Hangzhou. Shanghai and Beijing UHNWI wealth increased at lower rates of 29% and 21% respectively over the four year period.
- WealthInsight Ratings: Hangzhou should be at the top of the list for anyone looking to build a thriving wealth business in China. Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu and Fuzhou round out the top five, each presenting unique opportunities and huge market potential for the wealth industry.
Companies Mentioned
Chinese banks:
Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
China Citic Bank
China Merchants Bank
Bank of Communications
China Minsheng Banking Corp
China Everbright Bank
Bank of Dalian
Foreign banks:
HSBC China
Citibank China
UBS AG
Deutsche Bank China
Bank of Tokyo-MUFJ
DBS China
BNP Paribas
Standard Chartered
Royal Bank of Scotland
JP Morgan Chase
Credit Agricole
Joint ventures:
ICBC Credit Suisse
BOC BlackRock
China Citic Bank and BBVA,
Santander CCB
Ping An Bank and HSBC
First Sino Bank and Lotus Worldwide
BoCommLife and CBA
Multi-Family Offices
Serficom Shanghai
AMC Group - Asset Management China
KCS Services Limited
