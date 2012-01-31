Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in China to 2015 market report to its offering



China is expected to become the largest economy in the world by 2020. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of China's UHNWIs by city and sector. The report also reviews these findings in an analysis of China's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.



Scope



The report features:



- Independent market sizing of China's UHNWI

- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of China's UHNWI, including city and sector specific data

- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011

- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in China

- City specific ratings

- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth

- Family office information



Reasons to Buy



- The WealthInsight HNWI Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading database of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the HNWI Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI around the world. With the HNWI Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.

- Information on sources of wealth for UHNWIs in each major city, by industry and other measures.



Key Highlights



- In 2011, there are 7,905 UHNWIs in China who, together, hold a total of US$1.1 trillion in wealth. UHNWI volumes increased by a significant 59% between 2007 and 2011, while wealth grew by 61% during the period.

- Going forward, the number of Chinese UHNWIs will increase by 76% to reach 13,881 individuals by 2015 with UHNWI wealth rising to US$2.1 trillion.

- The wealth of UHNWIs in Chongqing, grew by the largest margin (78%) over the review period from 2007 to 2011, followed by Chengdu, Fuzhou, Wuhan and Hangzhou. Shanghai and Beijing UHNWI wealth increased at lower rates of 29% and 21% respectively over the four year period.

- WealthInsight Ratings: Hangzhou should be at the top of the list for anyone looking to build a thriving wealth business in China. Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu and Fuzhou round out the top five, each presenting unique opportunities and huge market potential for the wealth industry.



Companies Mentioned



Chinese banks:



Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

China Citic Bank

China Merchants Bank

Bank of Communications

China Minsheng Banking Corp

China Everbright Bank

Bank of Dalian

Bank of China



Foreign banks:



HSBC China

Citibank China

UBS AG

Deutsche Bank China

Bank of Tokyo-MUFJ

DBS China

BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered

Royal Bank of Scotland

JP Morgan Chase

Credit Agricole



Joint ventures:



ICBC Credit Suisse

BOC BlackRock

China Citic Bank and BBVA,

Santander CCB

Ping An Bank and HSBC

First Sino Bank and Lotus Worldwide

BoCommLife and CBA

Multi-Family Offices

Serficom Shanghai

AMC Group - Asset Management China

KCS Services Limited



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack