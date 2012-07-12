Ultra HNWIs in France to 2015 - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of French UHNWIs by city and sector. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of the French Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- There are almost 3,800 Ultra HNWIs in France, with an average wealth of over US$135 million per person and a combined wealth of almost US$525 billion.
- While Ile-de-France is home to the largest number of UHNWIs, there are also sizable UHNWI populations in the Rhone Alpes, Pays-de-la-Loire, Aquitaine and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur.
- Rhone-Alpes and Nord-pas-de-Calais were the top performing regions for UHNWIs over the review period.
- On a city level, Paris has the highest number of UHNWIs followed by Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg, Toulouse and Sainte Etienne.
- The wealth management sector in France is well developed with AuM of approximately US$1.4 trillion in 2011. Private bank AuM makes up 65% of this total, while wealth managers and family offices together account for the remaining 35%.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of French UHNWIs
- Region and sector wise breakdowns of UHNWI wealth and wealth growth from 2007 to 2015
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in France
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.
- Information on sources of wealth for HNWIs in each major city, by industry and other measures.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AXA Bank Europe, Barclays Wealth, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Private Bank, JP Morgan Private Banking, Julius Baer, Lazard Freres, Pictet & Cie, Quilvest, Rothschild & Cie, Sal. Oppenheim, UBS Wealth, Aforge Finance, BNP Paribas, Banque Transatlantique, Bred Banque Privee, CIC Banque, Credit Agricole, Dexia Group, Edmond de Rothschild, EFG Banque Privee, Gestion Privee Indosuez, La Banque Postale, Lazard Freres Banque, LCL Banque Privee, LCL S.A., Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch, Martin Maurel, Meeschaert Gestion Privee, Natixis S.A., Neuflize OBC, Oddo & Cie, Postale Gestion Privee, Privee Europeenne, SG Private Banking, Actionnal, Affectio Finance - Family Office, Aforge Family Office, Anthony & Cie, Antium France Family Office, Financiere MJ, Gosset Grainville Family Office, Intuitae, Janvier Participations, La Fontaine Family Office, Meeschaert Family Office, Natixis SA - FO division, Novances Family Office, Patrimonial Management, Pergam Finance, Quilvest Family Office of Quilvest Banque Privee, Riviera Family Office, Societe Generale SA - FO division, Unigestion - Family Office
